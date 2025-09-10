Boeing opens engineering hub at Embry-Riddle, adding 400 jobs
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University cut the ribbon Tuesday on a new Boeing engineering center that officials say will bring hundreds of high-paying jobs to Volusia County.
What we know:
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University officially opened the Cici and Hyatt Brown Center for Aerospace Technology on its Daytona Beach campus. The 65,000-square-foot Boeing engineering facility is projected to add 400 high-paying engineering and technical jobs to Volusia County.
Officials said the work conducted inside will focus on cutting-edge aerospace projects, though details remain under wraps.
What we don't know:
Boeing executives did not disclose exactly what projects will be carried out at the new center.
The backstory:
The facility was made possible with support from Cici and Hyatt Brown, prominent community leaders who invested in the university and its aerospace initiatives. Their involvement reflects a broader push to strengthen Daytona Beach’s reputation as a hub for aviation and engineering education.
What they're saying:
Officials said the new center represents more than just an expansion for Embry-Riddle; it also signals economic growth for the region and Florida’s aerospace industry.
"These are high-paying jobs, engineers, and technical jobs that will bring a lot of economic development here," said Mark Sears, vice president for Boeing’s Fighters Programs.
"This marks not only an exciting milestone for Embry-Riddle and the City of Daytona Beach, but for all of Florida and the broader aerospace community," said Mori Hosseini, chairman of Embry-Riddle’s board of trustees.
"How lucky are we? We have a whole new group of people that are going to be moving to our community, bringing their families here," Cici Brown said. "This is a wonderful place to live and there are so many opportunities."
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the Boeing Company, and Cici and Hyatt Brown.