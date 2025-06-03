Bodycam video: SWAT raid turns deadly in Orange County; man shot, killed by deputy

The Brief A SWAT raid in Orange County on May 16 ended in the deadly shooting of Tyrone Bartley. Deputies said Bartley reached for a rifle; the family disputes the account and demands answers. The shooting is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.



A SWAT raid in Orange County ended in a deadly shooting when deputies said a man reached for a rifle, prompting one of them to open fire. Newly released body camera footage captures the fatal encounter inside a home during the execution of a narcotics search warrant.

SWAT team claims man reached for rifle behind door

What we know:

A SWAT raid on May 16 in Orange County ended in the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Tyrone Bartley.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, body camera footage shows deputies entering the home with a warrant related to a narcotics investigation. During the raid, deputies said Bartley initially complied with commands but then reached behind a bedroom door where a rifle was later recovered.

Tyrone Bartley, 32, was shot and killed by an Orange County deputy. (Credit: Family of Tyrone Bartley)

A deputy opened fire, striking Bartley multiple times. He later died at the hospital.

Deputies said they found a rifle, two handguns, and 370 grams of fentanyl-laced cocaine during the search.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the deputy who fired the fatal shots. It’s also unclear from the footage whether Bartley was actually attempting to grab the weapon or simply moved in a way perceived as threatening.

The full circumstances of the shooting are under review, and no additional camera angles or witness statements have been released publicly. The state investigation is ongoing.

The backstory:

This was the second law enforcement visit to Bartley’s home in less than a month.

The previous response stemmed from a domestic violence call, during which deputies reported seizing 71 grams of fentanyl-laced cocaine and two firearms, one of which was allegedly stolen. Based on that visit, the sheriff’s office said they obtained a search warrant leading to the May 16 operation.

The family of Tyrone Bartley is seeking answers after the man was shot and killed by an Orange County deputy. (Credit: Family of Tyrone Bartley)

Big picture view:

Sheriff John Mina emphasized the heightened risk deputies face during such operations, especially when drugs and firearms are involved. The use of the SWAT team, he said, was due to prior knowledge of weapons and narcotics in the home.

The incident has sparked renewed concerns about the dangers of drug raids and how they are executed, particularly when they end fatally.

What they're saying:

At a news conference on the day of the shooting, Orange County Sheriff John Mina outlined the timeline of events and emphasized the danger deputies faced.

"As our SWAT team entered the room, they encountered a man who was reaching behind a door where a rifle was located. One deputy fired his service weapon, striking the man," Mina said. "Our deputies rendered first aid, and he was transported to the hospital where, unfortunately, he later passed."

Mina also noted that the use of a SWAT team was intentional given the prior discovery of firearms and trafficking-level quantities of narcotics.

"This case just illustrates how dangerous this is for our deputies — going into a home where we know loaded guns have already been recovered, where we know trafficking amounts of fentanyl and cocaine have already been recovered," Mina said. "So that’s why we used our SWAT team — highly trained individuals who are trained specifically to do this."

Calls for Transparency

In the days since the shooting, Bartley’s family and supporters have demanded answers. On Saturday, they gathered alongside the group "Orlando Against Police Crimes" to call for more transparency in the investigation.

Brittani Jackson, Bartley’s girlfriend, spoke through tears during the gathering.

"Please take accountability," she said. "Instead of painting this amazing man out to be the bad guy, just tell the truth and admit you made a mistake."

What's next:

The deputy who fired his weapon has not been identified and is currently on paid administrative leave. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the shooting, which is standard procedure for law enforcement-involved shootings. An internal review by the sheriff’s office will follow.

