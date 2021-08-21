Body of missing jet skier recovered at Orange County park

The body of a jet skier who went missing on Friday night has been recovered.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the man was located and recovered around 11 a.m. on Saturday at R.D. Keene Park in Windermere.

No foul play is suspected.

Authorities had responded to the park on Friday around 7 p.m. for a boating accident. The victim, a man in his 20's, was on Lake Palmer with a friend riding on a jet ski.

They say at some point he fell into the lake and didn't come back up.

The Orange County Fire Department responded and deployed a dive team but couldn't find the man. They paused their search for the night when it got too dark but searched again on Saturday and found the body.

No other details have been released.

