Body found on Floridana Beach in Brevard County, BCSO says

A body was recovered Monday morning on a beach in Brevard County, several miles from where a teenager went missing last week, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson for BCSO confirmed to FOX 35 in an email that a body was found at the beach, but that officials have not yet identified the person. Officials have not confirmed that it is the missing teenager.

Family told FOX 35 that 18-year-old Benjamin Pierre Gilles, 18, was in town on Spring Break when he went missing Friday while at Indialantic Beach. That beach is about 11 miles north of Floridana Beach, where a body was recovered.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Coast Guard searched 106 square miles between Friday and Saturday for Gilles, but suspended the search late Saturday pending new information.

"We offer our deepest sympathies to the family," said Lt. Rian Ellis, search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, in a prepared statement. "Suspending a search is one of the most difficult decisions we have to make as first responders and it is never made lightly."

Much of the coastline of Florida – both on the Gulf of Mexico side and Atlantic Ocean side – have been under "high" rip current risks the last several days, including where the teen went missing. Other areas remain under moderate risk, according to the National Weather Service's website.

Rip currents are defined as "powerful, channeled currents of water flowing away from show," and can happen at any beach with breaking waves. When the risk is high, those rip currents are considered to be dangerous and can be life-threatening to anyone entering the water.

If caught in a current, here are tips to follow: