Body found in Tavares marina identified as possible robbery suspect

A body has been discovered near a marina in Lake County, authorities say.

Lake County sheriff’s detectives say the body was found in the Dead River on Monday afternoon by a boater, in the area of the Palm Gardens Marina. The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old D’Angelo Tyrek Terele Hardwick, of Tavares.

Hardwick is believed to have been one of four suspects in a robbery at Joy’s internet cafe early Friday morning. Two suspects were taken into custody in that incident. Detectives and crime scene investigators are continuing to investigate, according to a spokesman with the Sheriff's Office.

This story was written out of Lake Mary, Florida.