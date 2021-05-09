Body found in St. Johns County believed to be that of missing teen

article

Investigators with the St. Johns Sheriff's Office say a body has been located which preliminarily matches the description of a missing teenager.

Tristyn Bailey, 13, was reported missing early Sunday morning in the 700 block of North Durbin Parkway in St. Johns, Florida. According to her family, she was last seen around midnight on Saturday.

Several members of the community joined law enforcement in a large-scale search of the area on Sunday afternoon. At approximately 6 p.m., a body was discovered in a wooded area near St. Johns.

"We have preliminarily identified the body to be that of Tristyn Bailey. There is an active and ongoing investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident," said St. Johns Sheriff's Office spokesperson Peret Pass. "We do not believe there is a threat at this time."

No other details were immediately released. The Sheriff's Office said it will provide further updates as this investigation develops.

