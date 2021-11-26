Body found in Orlando lake identified as missing man Brian Bone

A body found in an Orlando lake late Friday morning has been identified as that of a man reported missing last weekend.

FOX 35 News was the first to report that 24-year-old Brian Bone disappeared on Sunday after celebrating his birthday with friends in Downtown Orlando.

"Detectives, who have been communicating with Brian’s loved ones since he was reported missing to the Orlando Police Department, have informed the family of this unfortunate development," Orlando police spokesperson Heidi Rodriguez said. "Detectives are right now assisting the family in anything they need, and connecting them with available resources to help guide them through this difficult time."

The body was discovered by a paddleboarder just before noon on Friday in Lake Ivanhoe, north of Downtown Orlando. It was located underneath the Interstate 4 eastbound bridge, authorities said.

The body was retrieved by a dive team with the Orlando Fire Department and positively identified late Friday afternoon.

A body was pulled from Orlando's Lake Ivanhoe on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

Friends of Bone had been frantically looking for him after he disappeared during a pub crawl. The group said Brian’s last known location was Swigs at 50 E. Central Blvd., and they think he left at around 7:30 that night.

"At this point, Brian seems a little abnormal. A little bit more than just intoxicated," explained Bryan Caballero, Brian’s roommate.

Brian's brother, Nixon Bone, told FOX 35 News, "It’s not normal for him to do any of this," and he feared it was serious.

Friends and family members jumped into action, retracing Brian’s steps and trying to get the word out about his disappearance. His parents, Inez Favors and Nixon Bone Sr., drove from Texas to Orlando to join in the search.

They spent the day before Thanksgiving combing the streets and looking for leads.

"We lately can’t sleep, cannot eat, thinking about our son," Nixon Bone said.

Favors said she Facetimed Brian on Sunday evening for about 10 minutes. She was worried because family members told her he sounded drunk and was slurring his words.

Friends later told FOX 35 News that Brian’s phone was turned off and his car was still sitting in the garage where he had parked on Sunday.

At 11:55 a.m. on Friday, Bone's body was pulled from Lake Ivanhoe.

"Our investigators are now waiting for the Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death," Rodriguez said.

