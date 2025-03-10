Body in decades-old Florida cold case ID'd as transgender woman

The Brief On September 25, 1988, an unidentified body found in a rural, heavily wooded area near Clermont, became known as "Julie Doe." The case was evaluated by the DNA Doe Project, where genealogists identified "Julie Doe" as Pamela Leigh Walton, a transgender woman. The manner of death is still undetermined.



The Lake County Sheriff's Office said its detectives have made a breakthrough in a cold case dating back nearly four decades. A body found in a wooded area near Clermont in 1988, referred to as "Julie Doe," has been identified as a transgender woman.

Who is Julie Doe?

The backstory:

On September 25, 1988, a body was found in a heavily wooded area about 30 feet off the side of County Road 474 in Clermont. Officials said the person had been dead anywhere from two to four weeks.

She was wearing a skirt and had breast implants and was referred to as "Julie Doe." In 2015, DNA testing revealed that the deceased was born a biological male. There is also evidence that she may have been taking female hormone injections.

Finding Julie Doe's identity

What we know:

After several years, genealogists identified possible relatives of Julie Doe, who were soon contacted by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The relatives submitted their DNA for comparison, which led to Julie Doe being identified as Pamela Leigh Walton.

Detectives say Pamela was born a biological male in Kentucky and was put up for adoption. Once adopted, his name was Lee Allen Walton, and at some point in his life, he changed his name to Pamela Leigh Walton.

What we don't know:

It is unknown how Walton came to be in Florida.

Detectives said the manner of death is undetermined, and the Lake County Sheriff's Office is continuing to gather information regarding the details of the death.

What is the DNA Doe Project?

The DNA Doe Project is a volunteer organization that seeks to identify John Does and Jane Does and return their remains to their families, a news release said.

They use DNA and genealogy to identify unknown persons by looking into their biological relatives.

