Bodies of boy, adult man recovered from Florida beach

Sheriff's deputies have recovered the body of a 9-year-old boy who went missing along with an adult man while swimming off a beach in the Florida Panhandle.

Deputies found the boy in the surf off Panama City Beach. The boy and the 28-year-old man were last seen Saturday evening while swimming in the water. The man's body was recovered late Saturday.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office didn't say how the two were related. The sheriff's office says red flags were flying on the beach, indicating there were strong currents that would make swimming hazardous.

