Boca Raton Town Center mall evacuated over 'swatting call,' fake bomb threat, police say

A South Florida mall was evacuated Saturday after someone called in a potential bomb threat, apparently part of a so-called "swatting" incident, according to Boca Raton Police.

"Swatting" refers to a false report of a serious emergency – such as a bomb threat or mass shooting – which results in a massive law enforcement presence, including SWAT, responding to a specific area. False reports are illegal in several states, including Florida.

The Town Center at Boca Raton in South Florida was evacuated Saturday afternoon as a precaution after someone called in a threat alleging there were bombs and guns inside a vehicle parked at the mall, Boca Raton Police said in updates on social media.

Police said the evacuation was done as a precaution.

"Based on the investigation, it appears the threat was made during a swatting call. Nothing suspicious has been found. Officers remain on scene," Boca Raton Police said in a 7:20 p.m. update.

It was not immediately known if police had identified the alleged prank caller or if anyone had been detained or arrested. FOX 35 is aware of social media reports of people being questioned by authorities, but those reports have not been confirmed by police.

FOX 35 has reached out to Boca Raton Police and the FBI for comment. We did not receive an immediate response.

Boca Raton Police are investigating a threat made by a caller from the north parking lot of Town Center at Boca Raton. PLEASE LEAVE THE AREA through the south side of the property while the threat continues to be investigated," Boca Raton Police said in social media posts shortly before 4 p.m.

At 5 p.m., police said the mall would be evacuated. About 40 minutes later, police said the bomb team was at the mall investigating.

Just after 7 p.m., police said nothing suspicious had been found.

Boca Raton is located on Florida's southeastern side between Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

The outdoor shopping mall is owned by Simon Property Group, according to its website.