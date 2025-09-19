Bobcat spotting in Ponce Inlet; FWC shares safety tips

The Brief A bobcat was spotted twice in the past week in the Ponce Inlet area. The bobcat was seen near the Ponce Inlet Fire Department. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is now sharing several tips with local residents to help them stay safe.



Where was the bobcat spotted?

Local perspective:

Officials with the FWC say a bobcat has been spotted twice in the past week.

The bobcat was spotted near the Ponce Inlet Fire Department, which is located at 4680 S. Peninsula Drive.

FWC says residents should take caution in the area, especially behind the tennis and pickleball courts.

(Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

What should you do if you see a bobcat?

What you can do:

Bobcat attacks on humans are extremely rare. However, because of the recent sightings, the FWC is now sharing several tips with local residents to help them stay safe.

Here's what they say:

Do not approach. Give the animal an escape route and maintain distance.

Back away slowly. Never turn your back or run.

Keep children and pets close. Secure pets indoors and keep children near you during an encounter.