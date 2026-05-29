Blue Origin rocket explosion: Best photos, videos

The Brief Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket suffered an "anomaly" Thursday night, appearing to explode on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Numerous photos and videos of the explosion and aftermath were posted to social media and shared with FOX 35 News. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the apparent explosion, and all people were accounted for, officials said.



Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket suffered some sort of "anomaly" on Thursday night, appearing to explode during a static fire test on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Fortunately, all Blue Origin employees were accounted for, officials said, and no one appeared to have been hurt. There was also no threat to the public, officials said.

Here are some of the best photos and videos shared with FOX 35 in the moments after the explosion.

Video: Blue Origin rocket explodes during Florida test

John Cocilus shared this video from one of his cameras, which was captured not far from Jetty Park, a popular spot in Florida for people to watch rocket launches.

Photos of Blue Origin rocket explosion

Shortly after the explosion, people posted photos and videos of their view, from photos of the actualy explosion, to the smoke plume and fireball, as well as the orange hue that splashed across the sky for several moments.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Credit: Devin Orourad