Blue Origin rocket explosion: Best photos, videos
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket suffered some sort of "anomaly" on Thursday night, appearing to explode during a static fire test on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Fortunately, all Blue Origin employees were accounted for, officials said, and no one appeared to have been hurt. There was also no threat to the public, officials said.
Here are some of the best photos and videos shared with FOX 35 in the moments after the explosion.
Video: Blue Origin rocket explodes during Florida test
John Cocilus shared this video from one of his cameras, which was captured not far from Jetty Park, a popular spot in Florida for people to watch rocket launches.
Photos of Blue Origin rocket explosion
Shortly after the explosion, people posted photos and videos of their view, from photos of the actualy explosion, to the smoke plume and fireball, as well as the orange hue that splashed across the sky for several moments.
Credit: Devin Orourad
The Source: Blue Original, Founder Jeff Bezos, and NASA Admin. Jared Isaacman also posted to social media updates following the explosion of the Blue Origin New Glenn rocket. Cape Canaveral Space Force Base also shared updates on the explosion. Viewers shared photos and videos with FOX 35 of the explosion.