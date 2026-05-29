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Blue Origin rocket explosion: Best photos, videos

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Published  May 29, 2026 12:50 AM EDT
Space
FOX 35 Orlando
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket explodes during static fire test

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket explodes during static fire test

Blue Origin said all personnel have been accounted for and are safe following the explosion of a New Glenn rocket during a static fire test at Kennedy Space Center.

The Brief

    • Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket suffered an "anomaly" Thursday night, appearing to explode on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. 
    • Numerous photos and videos of the explosion and aftermath were posted to social media and shared with FOX 35 News.
    • Fortunately, no one was hurt in the apparent explosion, and all people were accounted for, officials said.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket suffered some sort of "anomaly" on Thursday night, appearing to explode during a static fire test on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. 

Fortunately, all Blue Origin employees were accounted for, officials said, and no one appeared to have been hurt. There was also no threat to the public, officials said.

Here are some of the best photos and videos shared with FOX 35 in the moments after the explosion.

Video: Blue Origin rocket explodes during Florida test

John Cocilus shared this video from one of his cameras, which was captured not far from Jetty Park, a popular spot in Florida for people to watch rocket launches.

Watch: Blue Origin New Glenn rocket explodes during test

Watch: Blue Origin New Glenn rocket explodes during test

Blue Origin confirmed it experienced an "anomaly" during a static fire test Thursday night, resulting in the rocket appearing to explode on the launch pad. Fortunately, all people were accounted for and no one was hurt, officials said. John C. shared this video with us, which captured the explosion, sending massive plumes of fire and smoke into the air.

Photos of Blue Origin rocket explosion 

Shortly after the explosion, people posted photos and videos of their view, from photos of the actualy explosion, to the smoke plume and fireball, as well as the orange hue that splashed across the sky for several moments.

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Credit: Devin Orourad

The Source: Blue Original, Founder Jeff Bezos, and NASA Admin. Jared Isaacman also posted to social media updates following the explosion of the Blue Origin New Glenn rocket. Cape Canaveral Space Force Base also shared updates on the explosion. Viewers shared photos and videos with FOX 35 of the explosion.

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