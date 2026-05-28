Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket explodes during static fire test in Florida

The Brief Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket experienced an anomaly and exploded Thursday night. Officials said the explosion happened during a static fire test on the launch pad in Florida. All people have been accounted for and there is no threat to the public, officials said.



Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket appears to have exploded Thursday night during a static fire test at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Here is the latest.

Live updates on Blue Origin rocket explosion

Developing Updates:

Blue Origin confirmed in a post on X that it "experienced an anomaly "during Thursday night's "hotfire test."

It said all personnel have been accounted for and that it would provide updates as teams learned more.

Brevard County Emergency Management: No threat to the public

What they're saying:

In a post on X, the Brevard County Emergency Management Office said there was no threat to the public as a result of the rocket explosion.

In a statement sent to FOX 35 News, emergency management and fire rescue officials said that the current plan is to allow the contained fire caused by the explosion to burn itself out.

Brevard County sheriff: 'Ready to assist'

"Our agency, as well as the Brevard County Emergency Management and Brevard County Fire Rescue, are monitoring the incident and stand ready to assist should the need arise," Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

City of Cape Canaveral statement

"The City’s Emergency Operations Team (EOT) is closely monitoring an incident that has occurred at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at Launch Complex 36, involving Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket. An explosion occurred on the pad. Staff is in active contact with Canaveral Fire Rescue. According to Blue Origin, all personnel have been accounted for. More information will be relayed via the City’s social media channels as it becomes available."

Congressman Haridopolos responds

U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos said he has spoken with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman following the explosion of a Blue Origin New Glenn rocket during testing at Kennedy Space Center.

"I’ve already spoken with @NASAAdmin [NASA Adminitrator] Jared Isaacman regarding the explosion of Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket tonight at Kennedy Space Center," Haridopolos said. "I am grateful there were no reported injuries and thankful for the first responders, engineers, and launch crews who acted quickly."

What we don't know:

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. Authorities said additional information will be released as it becomes available.