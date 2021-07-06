Blood drive being held in honor of injured Daytona Beach officer

article

On Tuesday, Halifax Health in Daytona Beach is holding a blood drive with OneBlood in honor of police Officer Jason Raynor.

It has been almost two weeks since police say Othal Wallace shot officer Raynor in the head. He remains in critical condition.

RELATED: VIDEO: Deputies walk man accused of shooting Daytona Beach officer to jail

Wallace is now behind bars.

The blood drive runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the public is invited. The address is 303 North Clyde Morris Blvd.

RELATED: Daytona Beach Police: Othal Wallace captured in treehouse near Atlanta

Wallace was booked into the Volusia County Jail after being found in Georgia. Authorities say he was found hiding in a treehouse with an arsenal of weapons, including flashbangs, rifle plates, body armor, two rifles, two handguns and several boxes of ammunition.





Advertisement









