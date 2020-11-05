Blankner School moves to online learning after COVID-19 outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak at an Orange County school has forced three grade levels to shift to online learning temporarily.

The students at Blankner School will have to attend virtual school after an outbreak lead to dozens of students having to quarantine.

That announcement was made just hours after Governor Ron DeSantis said schools should stay open and only affected students should quarantine.

According to the Orange County Public Schools Twitter page, there are a total of six positive COVID-19 cases at Blankner School in Orlando -- four of which resulted in 54 quarantines.

But the entire campus is not shutting down.

The K through 5th-grade students can still attend in-person instruction, while the 6th through 8th graders will learn through virtual school for now. Students at Blankner will be able to return to campus on Wednesday, November 11.

Meanwhile, students at Timber Creek High School will be heading back to class on Thursday morning after two weeks of virtual learning. Two weeks ago, all activities and classes for students at the high school were canceled.