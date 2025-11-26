Black Friday: Orlando attractions offering ticket deals, discounts

The Brief Orlando-area attractions are offering up deals for Black Friday. The deals include discounts on tickets, annual passes and more. The Black Friday sales are only available for a limited time.



Black Friday is almost here, and many shoppers will be looking for a good deal this holiday season.

Some of the Central Florida attractions are offering their own deals on tickets, passes and more.

These offers are only available for a limited time, so don’t wait too long.

Here’s a roundup of some of the big Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) deals available from area attractions.

Aquatica Orlando

Aquatica, SeaWorld’s water park, has single-day tickets on sale for $49.99. The ticket can be used on any date through Dec. 31, 2025.

Aquatica is also running a sale on its 2026 Fun Card. The pass that only includes Aquatica costs $86.99, while the pass that includes both the water park and SeaWorld costs $139.99.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens has single-day tickets on sale for as low as $69.99, depending on the date.

Fun Cards are on sale for $84.99 (Busch Gardens) and $104.99 (Busch Gardens and Adventure Island). The pass includes admission for the rest of 2025 and 2026. Blockout dates apply.

Cirque Du Soleil

"Drawn to Life," the Cirque du Soleil show at Disney Springs, is offering up to 30% off select tickets for performances through March 29, 2026. The tickets can be purchased online or at the "Drawn to Life" box office at Disney Springs.

Discovery Cove

SeaWorld’s all-inclusive day resort is offering up to 50% off day packages. There are packages with different options, including swimming with dolphins and admission to SeaWorld’s other theme parks.

Fun Spot

Fun Spot is offering a "huge" sale on season passes. A 2026 season pass is on sale for $89.95. It includes free parking, a free guest ticket and discounts on food and merchandise. The Ultimate pass, which includes free parking, four guest tickets, and other discounts, costs $229.95.

Both season passes include admission to Fun Spot locations in Kissimmee, Orlando and Atlanta.

Gatorland

Gatorland, the "Alligator Capital of the World," will have its annual passes on sale starting at 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. The adult annual pass will cost $45.99, the children’s annual pass will cost $34.99 and the senior annual pass will cost $42.99.

Passes can be purchased online or at the Gatorland admission gate.

The sale will last until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Gatorland is also rolling out a Cyber Monday deal on its Screamin’ Gator Zipline. Two tickets for the zipline will be on sale for $80. The sale starts at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30 and runs through Dec. 2. At 11:59 p.m.

Island H2O Water Park

Island H2O Water Park, located in Kissimmee, has launched a sale on its 2026 season passes.

During the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale, the season pass costs $59.99 and includes an extra "free friend" ticket. For $69.99, there’s the platinum season pass, which includes two "free friend" tickets.

The sale runs through Dec. 1.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

The visitor complex is offering its Atlantis annual pass for $129 for adults and $100 for children ages 3-11. Passes include discounts on food and merchandise, discounts on guest tickets and free parking.

The passes are valid through Dec. 31, 2026.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is also running a buy one, get one sale on Cyber Monday. For one day only, people can get one free child ticket with the purchase of one adult ticket for $77.

Legoland Florida

Legoland has slashed prices on its single-day tickets, with tickets selling for as low as $49, depending on the date.

The park also has a sale on annual passes. The Silver pass is priced at $124, the Gold pass is priced at $149 and the Elite pass is priced at $225. All three passes include admission to Legoland Theme Park, Legoland Water Park, Peppa Pig Theme Park and Sea Life Florida Aquarium.

SeaWorld Orlando

For its Black Friday sale, SeaWorld has single-day tickets on sale for a low as $49.99, depending on the date.

The park is also offering up to 40% off its 2026 Fun Card, which includes admission for the rest of 2025 and 2026. The Fun Card that only includes SeaWorld is on sale for $99.99. The Fun Card that includes SeaWorld and Aquatica is on sale for $139.99.