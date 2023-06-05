Black bear wanders off from Lake Eola Park after FWC's attempt to safely capture it, officials say

A black bear spotted in a tree at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando over the weekend has left the area, wildlife officials said in an update Monday morning.

Staff with the Florida Fish and Wildlife brought in a cage with hopes of trapping the bear safely so they could relocate it but were unable to capture it.

The dispersing bear reportedly left the area around 1 a.m. Monday. Details about where it wandered off were not immediately released.

The bear drew large crowds near Relax Grill where the animal was seen perched about 50 feet in a tree. All were shocked to see a bear in the middle of the city.

In late April, another juvenile bear was spotted wandering around Central Florida near Altamonte Springs. The bear was spotted in College Park, but was later hit and killed by a car in the early morning hours.

According to the FWC, during this time of year, bears are more active. Juvenile bears are starting to leave their mother’s home range and may be seen in unexpected areas as they try to find a new home.

Typically, these bears will move away on their own. If you see a bear, give it space, don’t try to approach it, and never feed it.

Contact the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 if you feel threatened by a bear.