These bird-themed baby names are rising in popularity

A little birdie whispered that avian names may be growing in popularity.

Actress Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, the lead guitarist of Good Charlotte, announced the birth of their son Cardinal last month.

According to BabyCenter, the unique, bird-themed name choice spiked 5700% on their website following the couple’s announcement.

"Chances are good that Cameron Diaz's new son Cardinal will inspire an avian-themed baby names trend," Rebekah Wahlberg, baby name trends specialist at BabyCenter, a pregnancy and parenting company, explained. "In fact, bird-inspired baby names are already seeing something of a renaissance."

Baby's feet, a male northern cardinal (Credit: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images, Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Here's a look at some common and not-so-common bird-inspired names that are gaining popularity among parents.

Jonah

One of the more popular bird names today, this name ranks No. 130 among parents who registered the name for their child on BabyCenter.

Wren

This name has been skyrocketing as a girl’s name over the past few years. At No. 210, BabyCenter said it's poised to crack into the top 100 soon.

Raven

The name is common as a girl's name, where it ranks at No. 237.

Jay

This name was most common in the 1950s and '60s, but still gets plenty of use today and currently ranks No. 282.

Robin

This is a great gender-neutral name that has recently been more common among boys, currently ranking No. 817.

Dove

After spiking in popularity in the late 1800s, Dove fell out of use – until 2019. A more popular name for girls, Dove currently ranks No. 1,979.

Cardinal

Previously, the unique name had so few registrations with parents on BabyCenter, it ranked at No. 11,443 for boys. But, BabyCenter anticipates this name will rise up the board quickly following Diaz and Madden’s announcement.

Spring-inspired baby names on the rise

BabyCenter also recently released its top 10 spring-inspired baby names for boys or girls that are growing in popularity.

According to the company, the anticipated spring names celebrate "life, growth and renewal," Rebekah Wahlberg, baby name trends specialist at BabyCenter, told FOX Television Stations.

