Bill aims to legalize fireworks during holidays

A bill in the Florida House aims to make fireworks legal to purchase and use during designated holidays.

HB 0065 was filed in August and would provide an exemption for purchase, sale, or use of fireworks during holidays as long as the person using/purchasing the product is of age.

Current law prohibits sale and use of bigger fireworks, like rockets and firecrackers.

Many people still buy these products using a loophole, in which the buyer agrees they will use the fireworks for agricultural purposes, i.e. scaring away birds.

State Representative Anthony Sabatini, who sponsors the bill, believes the law needs to be updated.

"It's actually the special interests in the fireworks industry that are trying to fight off smaller competitors," he said. "Let's just use common sense and be reasonable about the use of fireworks in Florida."