Bikers rally for charity ride honoring 8-Year-Old DeLand boy who died in dog attack

Nearly 200 bikers gathered early Sunday morning for a charity motorcycle ride in honor of 8-year-old Michael Millet, who was tragically killed in January after being attacked by two roaming dogs in his Volusia County neighborhood.

Organizer Mandy Shrader said she felt compelled to take action after learning about Michael’s story.

"My soul screamed — you've got to do something," Shrader said. "With my mouth and this village — everyone is going to show up."

And they did. One by one, riders pulled into the parking lot at Sledz East Cycles of DeLand, revving their engines in support of Michael’s family.

Biker Jerome Adams was among those who showed up to ride.

"I heard about the charity ride this morning," Adams said. "This type of situation could have been avoided."

On January 13, 2025, Michael was out riding bikes with friends when he and the other children stopped to pet the dogs, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. The animals then attacked, fatally injuring the 8-year-old.

The attack occurred just before 5 p.m. in a neighborhood north of DeLand, near Arabesque Drive and Airport Road, according to deputies. Witnesses called 911 and performed CPR on the child, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

In a social media post following the attack, Sheriff Mike Chitwood wrote, "This is a tragedy beyond comprehension, especially for those of us who are parents and grandparents. I can only ask our community to say a prayer of strength for this family and keep them in your hearts as they face their worst nightmare."

Shrader, who understands the trauma of dog attacks firsthand, said the tragedy hit close to home.

"My husband has been mauled by dogs—he survived his injuries, but it was traumatic enough," she said. "Plus, we have dogs and children."

Riders participating in the event said they hoped their show of support would bring some comfort to Michael’s family.

"This little boy didn't have a chance to grow up, live his life, and live his dream," said biker Robert Chandler. "I hope the family feels the love we're pouring out for them today."

All proceeds from the charity ride will go directly to Michael’s family as they continue to navigate their unimaginable loss.

