Biden spends MLK Day of Service assembling food boxes at Philabundance

President-Elect Joe Biden spent the morning of Martin Luther King Day, Jr. in service to the homeless and those less fortunate, in Philadelphia.

Biden was volunteering as part of MLK Day of Service at Philabundance, assembling boxes of food for those in need.

President-Elect Joe Biden assembles food boxes at Philabundance for MLK Day of Service, in South Philadelphia.

The President-Elect and Dr. Jill Biden were among the many volunteers at the South Philadelphia location, working together to fill boxes of food. Joining them were daughter Ashley, granddaughter Finnegan Biden and a boyfriend of another Biden granddaughter, Peter Neal.

Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday was first recognized as a national holiday in 1986. In 1994, Congress designated the federal holiday as a day of service, in order to recognize the civil rights leader in a way that was more suited to what MLK attempted to achieve in the years he was alive.

Philabundance is a member of Feeding America, a network of food banks across the United States. For more information on Philabundance and what they do, click on their website, here.

