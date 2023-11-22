Bicyclist killed in early morning hit-and-run crash in Osceola County, troopers say

article

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning that has troopers searching for answers.

The incident happened just after 3:30 a.m. on North Narcoossee Road and Countryside Court in Osceola County, according to an incident report from Florida Highway Patrol.

An unknown vehicle was driving north on North Narcoosee Road in the outside lane behind the bicyclist who was riding in the bike lane.

The driver failed to stay in their lane, which caused the front right of their vehicle to hit the bicyclist.

After the crash, the driver reportedly left the scene.

The bicyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to troopers. Their age and identity are currently unknown, but the medical examiner's office will update troopers when they have positively identified the bicyclist.

A car part was located at the scene of the crash, which could possibly be involved in this incident, according to the incident report. It was tracked down to a white Toyota, but the model is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

The crash remains under investigation.