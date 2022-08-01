Beverage maker recalls 53 nutritional, protein drinks over possible microbial contamination

article

More than 50 nutritional and beverage products were recalled due to possible microbial contamination. The recall includes select products from brands like Premier Protein, Oatly and Glucerna.

Lyson Magnus LLC voluntarily recalled the products due to potential microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii, according to the FDA.

Brands impacted by the recall include Oatly, Premier Proteins, Glucerna, Lyons Ready Care, Lyons Barista Style, Pirq, Aloha, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, MRE, Stumptown and Imperial.

The 53 products were distributed nationally, while some products were limited in scope, officials said.

FDA officials said infections related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, but common symptoms can include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. Vulnerable and immunocompromised populations could be more susceptible to infection.

No illnesses related to recalled products have been reported.

Anyone with a recalled product should dispose of it or return it to where it was purchased from for a refund. Consumers can also call Lyons Recall Support Center at 1-800-627-0557.

For a full list of recalled products and details, click here.