Brevard Public Schools addressing school bus discipline issues: 'Complete turnaround'

Brevard Public School bus drivers are sticking around and feel more supported after dealing with complex discipline issues for the past few years.

At Tuesday’s school board work session, new discipline data was released. Bus drivers were surveyed, and a majority say they’ve been able to deal with discipline issues much more effectively.

Bus drivers say the district and current school board are finally supporting them. They got a pay raise and know how to address concerns on their route.

Because of that, more people in Brevard County are becoming drivers and aren’t as worried about what’s happening when they drive.

Two years ago, FOX 35 reported a shocking incident and tense moments caught on camera when a fight broke out on a Brevard County school bus. That wasn’t the only issue, and the sheriff even got involved. Sheriff Wayne Ivey even held a press conference in 2022, saying bus drivers were in danger from some students on the job.

"We were running into the most massive train wreck you guys have ever seen in your entire life," said District 4 board member Matt Susin, who spent the last year focusing on a new discipline policy and code of conduct for students.

Bus drivers called it quits because they said students’ behavior was out of control.

"The year before was really a nightmare," said BPS bus driver and trainer Mark Rainey.

"Why in the world am I going to put up with this for $13 or $15 an hour?" said fellow bus driver Tom Yeatts.

Rainey and Yeatts are two bus drivers who stuck it out and are happy they did.

"It’s a complete turnaround, complete turnaround," exclaimed Rainey.

"It’s been much improvement when you really go back and look at the way things were a year ago," Yeatts said.

These drivers aren’t alone. In a new school district survey, 86% of bus drivers say reporting discipline incidents is easier this year, and 89% say discipline referrals are being processed faster.

How did the district turn things around?

"Go zero tolerance. Ban cellphones. Hold the kids accountable. And then pay the bus drivers accordingly," said Susin.

Susin says students are now held to a higher standard, and bus drivers see fewer kids act out because of this.

"That sort of prohibits any other student from saying well you know if that person got suspended and all, I’m not going to be doing anything to get me in trouble," concluded Yeatts.

Because the district now has more bus drivers, current drivers can train even more. Since drivers don’t have to pick up as many extra routes, they come to the bus depot more often to ensure their skills are sharp when on the road.