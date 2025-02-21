Best friends survive shark attack in Bahamas, 1 returns home after recovery

A shark attack survivor is on the road to recovery and finally back home after a vicious attack in the Bahamas. Two best friends from Viera, Florida, were both bitten by a bull shark while vacationing in The Bahamas earlier this month.

Best friends 'bonded in a different way now'

What we know:

Two best friends from Viera, Summer Layman and Rileigh Decker, were attacked by a bull shark while vacationing in Bimini, Bahamas, in early February. Both suffered serious injuries, with Decker facing a severe calf, Achilles tendon, and nerve injury.

After receiving treatment, Decker has now been discharged from Sea Pines Rehabilitation Center in Melbourne, where she completed her initial recovery. She celebrated by ringing the "Warrior Bell" as doctors and nurses cheered her on.

What we don't know:

While doctors successfully saved Decker’s leg, the long-term impact of her injuries remains uncertain. She won’t be able to put weight on her leg for months, and doctors warn that complications from infection or bone healing could affect her recovery.

Layman was expected to have her stitches removed but faced an undisclosed setback. It’s also unclear whether authorities in The Bahamas are taking any measures in response to the attack, such as increased shark monitoring.

The backstory:

Layman and Decker were attacked on the first day of their trip in early February by a bull shark, one of the most aggressive shark species.

The quick actions of bystanders helped save Decker’s leg and likely her life, according to Dr. Juan Lebron of Sea Pines Rehabilitation Center. Despite their injuries, the two friends remain optimistic about their recovery and their future adventures.

What they're saying:

Despite the trauma, Decker remains grateful for the outcome.

"There was a possibility I wouldn’t even be sitting here right now, so I’m just very grateful that everything went the way it did, and I’m still here."

Dr. Juan Lebron emphasized the severity of Decker’s injuries and the importance of rapid medical response:

"She had a calf injury, she also had an Achilles tendon injury. She also had pretty extensive soft tissue injury that also included nerves."

Layman reflected on how the experience strengthened their friendship.

"I knew we would be friends forever anyway, but we’re definitely bonded in a different way now."

Despite their ordeal, both friends are looking ahead to another trip to the Bahamas — this time with plans to return to the water.

