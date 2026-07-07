Beloved Florida Wildlife Hospital opossum ambassador euthanized at 3

The Brief The Florida Wildlife Hospital announced the passing of Blossum, its first-ever Virginia opossum educational ambassador in the facility’s 53-year history. According to FWH, Blossum was affected by several age-related health complications – including weight loss, arthritis, and a weakened immune system. After a past predator attack left Blossum with a partially severed gripping tail, she was deemed non-releasable and given a permanent home at FWH. She later served as an ambassador, reducing the stigma surrounding her species and advocating for conservation.



Blossum, the first-ever Virginia opossum educational ambassador in The Florida Wildlife Hospital's 53-year history, was humanely euthanized after winning over the hearts of thousands, the hospital said.

What we know:

The decision to euthanize Blossom was made public on Monday, July 6, after her care team noticed a decline in Blossum’s quality of life, FWH reported on social media.

According to FWH, Blossum – who was nearing three years old – had surpassed the average life-span of a wild Virginia opossum. Additionally, she had several age-related health complications, including weight loss, arthritis and a weakened immune system.

The hospital made the decision to allow Blossum to "pass with dignity," its Facebook post said.

Blossum spent her last days enjoying all of her favorite things. Her final moments were peaceful, as she was surrounded by her FWH family, including the first and last staff to ever care for her, the hospital said.

Honoring Blossum

Photo Credits: Florida Wildlife Hospital

The backstory:

Blossum first arrived at FWH as a patient after a predator attack left her with the partial loss of her tail.

Because she could no longer climb to safety or gather nesting materials, the hospital deemed Blossum to be non-releasable. She was given a permanent home Melbourne rehabilitation facility, eventually transitioning into a full-time educational role.

Blossum's Impact

In addition to meeting over 5,000 visitors during her time as ambassador, Blossum helped the hospital educate the public about the ecological benefits of this commonly stigmatized species.

The beloved opossum bridged the gap between wildlife and the community she called home.

Blossum's legacy will continue to inspire the organization to ensure that every species – stigmatized or not – receives the same level of care and compassion.

About Florida Wildlife Hospital

Based in Melbourne for over five decades, The Florida Wildlife Hospital is a record-breaking non-profit dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing sick, injured, and orphaned native wildlife.