Beer Can Island Tampa goes up for sale, closes to the public: ‘All good things must come to an end’

Have you ever wanted to own a private island? For $14.2M, a once-popular party island in Tampa Bay could be yours. Beer Can Island has closed to the public and is listed for sale.

Beer Can Island, which earned its nickname for the beer cans left behind by boaters, hit the market on Thursday.

For decades, the island, located in the middle of Tampa Bay between MacDill Air Force Base and Apollo Beach, was a party hot spot for boaters.

In 2017, Carl Weaver, Johnny Gadd and a few of their friends bought the island, formally called Pine Key, for the bargain price of $64,000. They added tiki bars, portable bathrooms, and even a giant slide to entice thousands of visitors.

The former owners of Beer Can Island built tiki huts on it. Image is courtesy Judge Public Relations.

"If you can imagine people living up north this time of year and hearing about Beer Can Island in Florida, a private island, that sounds really attractive," Gadd told FOX 13 in 2023.

In 2023, Hillsborough County leaders raised concerns about the activities on the island, claiming it was tough to get first responders on and off the island if someone got hurt or needed help.

County Commissioner Michael Owen, at the time, wanted the island to be designated as a private preserve, which would close the bar.

Aerial view of Beer Can Island. Image is courtesy Judge Public Relations.

Currently, the island is not zoned.

According to a press release, the island spans nine acres of uplands covered in pine trees, and more than 60 acres of submerged lands surrounding the island.

"This opportunity is exceedingly rare, as Pine Key is one of the only privately owned islands in Tampa Bay," Weaver said. "We’re grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from the community and our members over the years, but all good things must come to an end at some point, and for us, that time is now."

Aerial view of Beer Can Island. Image is courtesy Judge Public Relations.

The island will be auctioned off as an NFT for cryptocurrency, but cash offers will be accepted as well. Offers may be submitted immediately. The auction will start in early March 2024, and will end on April 1, 2024. The highest bidder will be the new island owner.

