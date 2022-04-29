Beautiful day before storms roll through Central Florida this weekend

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 83 degrees

Tomorrow’s forecast low: 66 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Overall, weather today is pretty nice. Mixed skies and rain chances confined to areas south of Orlando, and even there, chances look low.

Winds will be quite gusty again today. Coastal areas in Brevard will see the strongest breezes from the East at 20+ mph. Highs will hit in the 80s area-wide, humidity remains at a medium level.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Parks and attractions will feature some great weather overall. A little breezy, otherwise it's warm and dry. Highs will hit near 84 by this afternoon.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be rather gusty from the east again today. The rip current risk remains moderate-high for the Atlantic beaches with the greatest threat window opening up from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

The surf will be 3-5 feet in an Easterly wind swell. Winds will trend E at 15-20 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD:

More of a "Summer like" pattern begins to take shape next week. Highs trend hotter and close to if not exceeding the 90-degree mark by next Wednesday. Rain chances remain in play during this time and sparked by daily seabreeze circulations. Chances hang in the 30% range.....stay tuned!