‘Beary Bad Problem’: Determined Orlando Cub Makes Off With Early Breakfast From Trash Can

A homeowner in Eustis, Florida – in the Orlando area – was startled when he reviewed home-security footage and saw a black bear cub sneak up on his family’s trash can in the early hours of January 5 and carry off a bag.

Footage shared by Eustis resident Quan Nguyen shows a bear cub knock over a trash can and flip the lid before it dashes off with a full bag of trash.

Nguyen posted the footage with “This is a beary bad problem!” written over the screen.

Nguyen said the “little” cub was most likely “afraid of all the construction going on” in the area.

“He was just hungry,” Nguyen wrote. “Our kids are cleaning up the trash, but they really don’t seem to mind, knowing that a bear was here.”