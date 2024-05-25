Bear spotted roaming through Hillsborough County neighborhood

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is sharing video showing a bear running past an apartment complex and into nearby yards.

HCSO says the bear was spotted early Saturday along Tampa Shores Boulevard in Town 'n' Country.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) says its officers are monitoring the bear off DeSoto Court, about four miles away from the early morning sighting.

Investigators are urging everyone to report any bear sightings to HCSO at 813-247-8200, or by contacting FWC.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter