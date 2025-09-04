Bear spotted roaming Orlando apartment complex sparks neighborhood buzz

The Brief A black bear startled residents at the Westbrook Apartments in Orlando, wandering near a stairwell before slipping back toward nearby woods. FWC officials say the bear is likely a young one searching for territory and have set traps to relocate it. Neighbors, both amused and cautious, say the sighting has quickly become the talk of the community.



A black bear made an unexpected visit to the Westbrook Apartments this week, startling residents who spotted it wandering near a stairwell.

What we know:

Residents of the Westbrook Apartments in Orlando were surprised this week when a black bear was spotted roaming the complex, including near a stairwell.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) confirmed it is monitoring reports of the animal and has set traps in hopes of safely relocating it. Officials say this behavior is common for younger bears seeking new territory after separating from their mothers.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear where the bear came from or how long it may stay in the neighborhood. Authorities have not said whether the animal has caused any property damage or posed direct threats to residents.

The backstory:

Florida’s growing bear population has led to increased sightings in suburban communities, especially those near wooded areas.

The Westbrook Apartments border such a space, giving the animal easy access. Local children have turned the encounter into neighborhood lore, nicknaming the bear "Winnie the Pooh" and "Thomas the Train."

What they're saying:

Residents were startled to see a bear so close to their apartments.

"When I saw it, the bear was coming out, and the bear was walking normally. Just walking," resident Irma Rodriguez said. "I was surprised, but because I like bears I said, ‘Oh, how beautiful.’ And then I ran upstairs with my dog."

"Some of the kids want to feed him honey — but no, we can’t do that," joked Hamid Dghirni, a nearby resident. He later added, "That’s a great idea to keep everyone safe, but this is their habitat, and at the same time we have to also keep into consideration public safety."

What you can do:

FWC advises anyone who encounters a bear to raise their arms and yell "Hey, bear!" to appear larger and scare it away.

