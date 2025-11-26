Beachside neighborhood terrorized by alleged hoarder house for years

The Brief Neighbors in Indialantic are desperate for help dealing with a "horror house" on the street. Rats, roaches and trash have overtaken a home for nearly 10 years, and now it's affecting other homes. Residents want the property condemned and not just cited by the county.



Brevard County residents who live on Atlantic Ave. in Indialantic contacted FOX 35 News for help after trying for years to get what they call a nuisance property resolved.

They say rats, bugs, trash, public nudity and human waste being tossed in other yards is the norm.

What they're saying:

One homeowner has let her property degrade for almost a decade, and now it’s a health and safety hazard for others, according to neighbors.

What neighbors are saying

Neighbors say they have no peace and no comfort in their own home. Many have to pay for additional rodent and pest control because of all the animals and garbage that’s accumulated for so long.

Neighbors don’t understand why all the agencies they’ve contacted haven’t helped them clean up the neighborhood and think the home should be condemned.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"It has ruined my entire life," said Cheryl Cataldo. "It’s not fair to us. We have done all the things they asked us to do."

"It appears no agency wants to take the lead. No one wants to be the hammer," said Paul Brennan, who owns a next-door lot.

What the county is saying

FOX 35 reached out to Brevard County to see what they are doing about the property. They sent a spreadsheet of open and closed code enforcement cases dating back to 2018. A spokesperson also sent a statement about current cases against the homeowner.

"There are two active cases that are in lien status, for which fines have reached the maximum. The first is for an unsafe structure and lack of safe water service, for which the fine is $31,832 (initially $100/day), and for junk vehicles, overgrowth, and structure maintenance, also at $31,832 (initially $25/day)."

What the homeowner’s saying

The homeowner, Sonja, didn’t want to speak with FOX 35 when we were in the neighborhood. She did say she was working to clean up the property and trying to get things figured out with the county. A man was also there with her who said he was helping.