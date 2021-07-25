Beached whale in New Smyrna euthanized found with multiple heath problems

A male pygmy sperm whale that was humanely euthanized after being found washed ashore in New Smyrna Beach on Friday was found in poor health, according to marine officials.

According to researchers at the Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute, a full necropsy was performed and the whale was discovered to have a variety of parasites, liver and lung issues, as well as signs of cardiomyopathy which is commonly found in stranded individuals of this species.

Several beachgoers attempted to push the animal back into the water before the response team arrived according to

If you encounter a stranded marine mammal in Florida, please call 1-888-404-3922.

