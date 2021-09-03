Volusia County Beach Safety prepares for busy holiday weekend

Volusia County Beach Safety said it's prepared for massive crowds to hit the county’s beaches as Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end to summer.



Captain Tamra Malphurs said the agency has seen a record number of people this summer. She said the staff is in place and ready to go.

Due to Hurricane Larry, Cpt. Malphurs said they are expecting rip current conditions with surf moving in starting this weekend and into the middle of next week.



"We are asking people the most important and basic thing is swim in front of those staffed lifeguard towers," she said.

Beach Safety is advising people to arrive early and take advantage of less busy access ramps to ensure parking.

