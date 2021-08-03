'Be on the lookout': Deputies in Central Florida search for missing teen

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that they are searching for a missing teen out of DeLand.

They said Paige Miller, 18, is missing and her family is concerned for her well-being as she is not taking her required medication.

She was reportedly last seen Monday night leaving her home on foot in the 1300-block of Greenland Trace. She was wearing jean shorts, a light-colored shirt, a blue backpack with a Florida print, and carrying a gray sweatshirt.

If you know where she is, please call Detective Rodriguez at (386) 214-9471 or email him at hrodriguez@vcso.us.

