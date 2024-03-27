Expand / Collapse search

Bartow High School student killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect at large, FHP says

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  March 27, 2024 11:44am EDT
Teen killed by hit-and-run driver in Bartow

The search is on for the person who struck and killed a high school student in Bartow. Ariel Plasencia reports.

BARTOW, Fla. - An 18-year-old Bartow High School student died Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run crash and the suspect is still at large, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, a man was involved in a minor crash at Bartow High School early Wednesday morning and then drove off in a 2018 Hyundai sedan. The same driver then struck an 18-year-old boy while driving north on Jackson Street at Pearl Street.

The 18-year-old died from injuries sustained in the crash, and the driver left the scene for a second time. Authorities later located the Hyundai at a Polk County home, according to FHP.

They learned that the driver had driven off in a blue 2017 Ford Fiesta with Florida tag 5613UJ. 

FHP asks anyone with information on the case to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS. 

Polk County Schools says it is providing assistance to the school and counselors are on site at Bartow High School on Wednesday. 

