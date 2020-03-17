Bartenders, club workers told they can’t serve alcohol in house

Bartenders across the state of Florida are in shock, particularly the ones in Downtown Orlando, who typically make big bucks on St. Patrick’s Day.

Hours before the block party at Wall Street Plaza was set to begin, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered bars, clubs, and taverns to stop serving alcohol for the next 30 days.

“I don’t know what to say. I’ve never ever seen anything like this before. Bartended through the 2008 financial fall out, bartended through H1N1, bartended through SARS, bartended through Ebola. I’ve never even seen a Cat 5 hurricane on this level,” said James Detzler. “I don’t know a single bartender, bar manager or bar owner that can survive with no income for 30 days.”

Since Market on Magnolia’s sales are at least 50 percent food sales, they can continue serving drinks along with meals. But that’s only under the condition that they operate at 50 percent capacity and keep a six-foot distance between groups. They’re hoping to make up for some of their anticipated loss by selling six-packs to go.

It’s a different story at brewery Redlight Redlight right now.

“We cannot serve anyone on-premise,” said Brent Hernandez.

However, his business is licensed to sell a packaged product.

Advertisement

“Growlers, cans, and bottles to go, anything we can sell.”

He quickly took to social media to let his customers know how they can still buy beer from him. And he’s making it easy for them.

“We’re letting people call in their orders and pay over the phone. If they don’t want to get out of their car we’ll bring it to their vehicle,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez says 95 percent of his business is in house consumption, he’s hoping he can make it the next 30 days. He admits it won’t be easy.

“We have five employees that don’t have shits this week or for the next 30 days. So that’s very real for them,” Hernandez said.