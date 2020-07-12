'Bars Are Essential': Volusia County bars sell to-go orders to help owners, workers get by

Bar owners in Volusia County are urging the state to let them reopen.

Florida is currently in phase two of reopening, which means bars and pubs should be open with 50 percent capacity allowed. However, Governor Ron DeSantis banned alcohol consumption at bars statewide after COVID-19 cases began to surge in June.

The group 'Bars Are Essential' held a fundraiser on Saturday. Several bars sold to-go orders to help struggling bar owners and workers get by during the pandemic.

Florida has had 254,511 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 4,197 deaths, health officials report.

