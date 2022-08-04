Baker County murder: Reward offered in 'execution-style' killings of 2 men, deputies say

A $5,000 reward is being offered in the "execution-style" killings of two men found dead at a home in a small, northeast Florida community, the Baker County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday in a social media post.

During a news conference, Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said its deputies were called out to the Macclenny home off Sawtooth Road Monday morning after receiving information that someone had been found dead at a home. When investigators arrived to the area, they found David "Daniel" Sigers, 54, and James Michael "Bo" Thomas, 49, both dead from gunshot wounds.

"We can say that these two victims were brutally murdered and may have been targeted," Rhoden told reporters. "Let's make no mistake about it, this was an execution-style murder."

The sheriff's office believes the two were killed over the weekend and said there's no evidence that the killings were drug-related at this time.

Rhoden said it's been several years since a homicide has happened in the Baker County community.

Anyone with information that leads to the identity and arrest of the suspect(s) responsible in the case is asked to call (904) 259-9372 or they can remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).