FOX 35 Backpack Brigade: Help donate school supplies for Florida students, families

FOX 35's Care Force and One Heart for Women and Children have teamed up to help Florida families gather school supplies, so kids can focus on learning – and hopefully lessen the financial stress for moms, dads, guardians, and caregivers.

Join us on Friday, Aug. 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on Colonial Drive in Orlando. The FOX 35 Care Force will be out there collecting various school supplies kids need to be successful for the upcoming school year: backpacks, lunchboxes, crayons, pencils, notebooks, markers, and scissors, plus more.

All items will benefit One Heart for Women and Children, an Orlando-based organization. FOX 35's David Martin will also be out at the event for Good Day Orlando, Good Day Orlando Xtra, and to meet YOU.

FOX 35 BACKPACK BRIGADE

When: Aug. 2, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Walmart Supercenter, 11250 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817

Real Radio 104.1 and Elevation Church are joining hands with us to make this event successful. Come by, enjoy the carnival-like atmosphere with an inflatable bounce house, interactive activities for children, and grab some cool FOX Entertainment swag, or a custom airbrushed t-shirt.

Here are the items Florida students need most:

Backpacks

Lunch Boxes

Crayons

Pencils

Pencil Sharpeners

Pencil Pouches

Mechanical Pencils

Erasers

Colored Pencils

Pens (Black and Blue)

Markers

Scissors

Glue Sticks

3-Ring Binders

Folders

Composition Notebooks

Spiral Notebooks

Filler Paper

Scientific Calculators

USB Thumb Drives

$10.00 - $20.00 Walmart Gift Cards

Walmart will match gift card contributions up to $5,000. A special thanks to Boggins Munns & Munns for sponsoring the FOX 35 CareForce and making this event possible.