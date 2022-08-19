Back-to-school supply deals: A list of sales in 4 big-ticket categories

article

Back-to-school season has officially kicked into high gear.

As millions of students prepare to return to school, parents are shopping for the supplies that will contribute to their kids' success.

This includes big-ticket items such as backpacks, laptops, software and tablets.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL SAVINGS: ILLINOIS MOTHER OF 5 REVEALS THE SECRETS OF COST-FRIENDLY LUNCHES

If your child, teen or soon-to-be college student is in need of one of these items, take a look at some deals that FOX Business found.

FILE - A child browses school supplies displayed for sale at a Wal-Mart Stores Inc. location in Burbank, Calif. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Backpacks

Adidas Adventure Backpack Small

Original price: $45; sale price: $27

Adidas has put its Adventure Backpack on sale for $27. This small, multicolored backpack is mostly made of recycled materials and is designed for a sporty lifestyle .

It has an angled front zip pocket, top and bottom loops and a padded mesh back panel.

Under Armour Hustle Sport Backpack

Original price: $45; sale price: $33.75

Under Armour’s Hustle Sport Backpack is on sale for $33.75. The 26-liter backpack is designed to be water-resistant and can fit a 15-inch laptop.

It also has a zippered front and a sleeve with a built-in bungee adjust closure that can stash clothes, shoes or sports equipment.

The Hustle Sport Backpack is also available in 11 color options.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLIES: 10 SECRETS OF SAVING MONEY AMID HIGH INFLATION

Columbia Zigzag Backpack

Original price: $45; sale price: $32.98

Columbia Sportswear’s Zigzag 22L Backpack is on sale for $32.98. The medium-sized backpack can fit a 15-inch laptop and water bottle.

It’s available in these color options: Icy Morn, Electric Turquoise and Nocturnal Typhoon Bloom Multi.

Laptops

BACK-TO-SCHOOL SPENDING: 5 ONLINE WAYS TO SAVE ON SCHOOL ESSENTIALS

Acer 11.6" Chromebook Laptop at Target

Original price: $179.99; sale price: $99.99

Target has put Acer’s 11.6" Chromebook Laptop on sale for $99.99. The device includes a 2.6 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 32GB of eMMC storage, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and four USB ports. Acer claims this Chromebook has a maximum battery life of 10 hours.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (14" Intel) - Mica

Original price: $1,479.99; sale price: $1,059

Lenovo has put its 14-inch Yoga 9i laptop on sale for $1,059, which is 28% off at the time of publication.

This silver (mica-colored) model comes with an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, 8GB of soldered LPDDR4X RAM and 512 GB PCIe SSD.

It has a single USB Type-A port and a Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB Type-C port.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL BY THE NUMBERS: KEY STATS ABOUT STUDENTS, TEACHERS AND THE SCHOOL YEAR

MacBook Pro 13.3" Laptop in Space Gray at Best Buy

Original price: $1,499; sale price: $1,299

Best Buy is offering Apple’s MacBook Pro 13.3" Laptop in the color Space Gray for $1,299, which typically retails for $1,499.

The pro-level laptop has an Apple M2 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and an integrated 10-core Apple M2 GPU.

This model has two Thunderbolt 3-compatible USB Type-C ports.

Software

Adobe Creative Cloud

Original price: $54.99/month; sale price: $19.99/month

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps for Students & Teachers is on sale for $19.99 per month, which is 60% of its typical price.

The art-focused subscription service provides access to more than 20 apps, including Photoshop, a photo editor; Illustrator, a vector graphics program; InDesign, a page layout creator; and Premiere Pro, a video editor.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES DON'T HAVE TO COST A FORTUNE: OHIO CONSIGNMENT SHOP OWNER HAS A GREAT PLAN

Microsoft Office 365

Original price: Usually free for students; subscription price: Starts at $6.99/month

Microsoft 365 (formerly known as Microsoft Office 365) is a subscription service that provides access to collection of Microsoft apps, including Microsoft Word, a word processor; PowerPoint, a presentation builder; and Excel, a spreadsheet software.

Students and teachers can usually get access to Microsoft 365 for free if they have a school email attached to eligible institutions.

If a free account can’t be secured, a monthly subscription starts at $6.99. This subscription provides 1TB of cloud storage per person and can be downloaded to five devices at a time.

Norton 360 Deluxe + Antivirus Software at Walmart

Original price: $89.99; sale price: $24.99

Walmart has Norton 360 Deluxe on sale for $24.99. This pre-paid one-year antivirus software subscription can protect up to five computers.

Features include real-time security against malware and ransomware, a no-log VPN, dark web monitoring, storage access to a 50GB cloud backup space and auto-renewing capability. Norton’s antivirus software works on PCs and Macs.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Tablets

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet

Original price: $90; sale price: $49.99

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Tablet is up for sale for $49.99. The Fire HD 8 Tablet is the e-commerce giant’s latest model, which was released in 2020, and it has a 2.0 GHz Quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

There’s also a MicroSD card slot for additional storage, and it can hold up to 1TB of data at a time.

This model has an eight-inch HD display with a 1280-by-800 resolution and 2MP front- and rear-facing cameras.

The Fire HD 8 Tablet is available in the colors black, plum, twilight blue and white.

FILE - Customers shop for back to school supplies at a Target Corp. store in Colma, Calif. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Apple iPad 10.2" 256GB at BJ’s Wholesale Club

Original price: $449.99; sale price: $399.99

Apple’s iPad 10.2" 256GB is a tablet that’s on sale at BJ’s Wholesale Club for $399.99. This iPad model comes with an A13 Bionic chip, 256Gb of storage and a 10.2-inch LED-backlit True Tone display that offers a 2160-by-1620-pixel resolution.

Additional features include an 8MP wide camera that can record HD videos in 720p and 1080p, dual microphones, Bluetooth 4.2 technology and compatibility with the Apple Pencil and other Apple software such as iMovie and FaceTime.

This iPad is available in the colors silver and space gray.

BJ’s Wholesale Club also has 64GB versions in the same colors up for sale for $319.99.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB Tablet

Original price: $529.99; sale price: $379.99

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB Tablet is on sale for $379.99. This model is made with a Qualcomm SDM778G processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

It also has a built-in MicroSD slot that can hold memory cards that have up to 1TB of storage space.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE’s LCD display measures 12.4 inches. Other features include a 10090mAh Li-Ion battery, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Bluetooth v5.0. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is available in four color options: mystic black, mystic pink, mystic silver and mystic green.

Read more on FOX Business.