Back-to-school: Here's where kids can get free backpacks in Orlando

article

As schools get ready to welcome back students next month, there are several places that are offering free backpacks to kids this weekend in Orlando.

On July 24, Faith Assembly Church will host a Back To School Bash giving out 2,500 free backpacks to at-risk and low-income students.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and runs until noon or when supplies run out.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Florida woman left dogs to die in U-Haul, paid someone to get rid of bodies

Kids that show up to the event will also be treated to an interactive Kids Zone and receive free food, haircuts, school physicals, and "Back to School" themed photos, so dress nicely!

The event is being held at the following locations:

Curry Ford Campus

9307 Curry Ford Road

Orlando, FL 32825

Michigan St. Campus

2740 East Michigan Street

Orlando, FL 32806

Red Bug Lake Campus

2641 Red Bug Lake Rd.

Casselberry, FL 32707

All attendees must pre-register HERE.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest school updates.