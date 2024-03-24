Brevard Zoo welcomes baby sloth to the world

article

A baby sloth has entered the world at the Brevard Zoo!

Sammy, an 18-year-old Linne's two-toed sloth, gave birth to a baby on March 14. This is Sammy's fourth baby as she's been coined an "expert caretaker" by the zoo.

"The baby sleeps most of the time but will sometimes open its eyes to look around. Then, it’s right back to napping or nursing," said Sidnee Santana-Mellor, Assistant Curator of Animals.

Just hours after giving birth, Sammy and her newborn were hanging out in the habitat and taking snacks from the animal care team.

According to zoo officials, the baby will hold onto Sammy for the first six months to a year and start to explore away from its mom after a couple of months..

The gender of the sloth will be unknown for quite a while since the veterinary staff won't perform any exams anytime soon.

Anyone interested in seeing Sammy and her new addition can visit the Rainforest Revealed habitat at the Brevard Zoo.