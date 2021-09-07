Baby giraffe meets dad for the first time in Australian Zoo

Heartwarming footage released by Perth Zoo in Western Australia shows a two-day old giraffe meeting her dad for the first time.

The adorable moment between dad Armani and his newborn daughter coincided with Father’s Day, which fell on September 5 in Australia. The zoo said it gave all dads free entry into the zoo on Sunday.

TRENDING: Alligator in Florida bites drone out of the air, gets mouthful of smoke

According to the zoo, Armani has fathered four calves including their latest little arrival, who is yet to be named.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest trending stories.