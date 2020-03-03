Baby delivered in gas station parking lot in Volusia County

article

Volusia County first responders say a man and woman gave birth to a baby inside their car in a gas station parking lot in DeBary.

The parents relied on 911 to help them deliver the baby by themselves.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted bodycam video and the 911 on its Facebook page.

First responders showed up right after the baby boy was born.

One first responder can be heard on the video telling the parents, "You've got a hell of a story to tell him when he's older. You were born in a gas station parking lot, buddy."