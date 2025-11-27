Thanksgiving Babies: Osceola HCA Florida Hospital welcomes baby Rosaley

The Brief HCA Florida welcomed three babies in November. Rosaley, weighing three pounds five ounces, was born in Osceola. The babies received onsies that read "Thankful to be here."



Baby Rosaley's birthday will always be a day to remember.

Rosaley was born at HCA Florida Osceola Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit a few days before Thanksgiving Day. She was born at 30 weeks – weighing three pounds five ounces. Rosaley is one of the hospital's tiniest patients.

Rosaley, born on Thanksgiving Day at HCA Florida Hospital in Osceola, is one the hospitals tiniest patients.

Two other babies born in HCA Florida Hospitals are also celebrating their first Thanksgiving, including Edward – who was born at Oviedo Medical Center, weighing seven pounds five ounces – and Lucas – who was born at UCF Lake Nona Hospital.

Edward (right) and Lucas (left) celebrate their first Thanksgiving with their families. They were born in HCA Florida hospitals in November.

The babies received onesies that read "Thankful to be here."