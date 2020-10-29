Bethune Cookman cancels spring sports, moves back to virtual learning

Thursday, some students at Bethune Cookman University were busy moving back home after the school announced all classes would return online.



President LaBrent Chrite said the decision was made after a spike in COVID-19 cases, telling FOX35 News the cases were manageable at the beginning of the semester before a sudden spike.



“We had 10 like all year in then the last week and a half that spike which was exponential for us and just unacceptable,” he said.



Although students are allowed to remain on campus if they want to, they must follow curfew and have to limit their activities on the property.



“They are not to be out on campus unless they’re at the library or something directly related to their academic work,” said Chrite.



This week, the school also announced it would cancel all spring sports. Basketball player Lakilyis Ceasar said he understands why the school had to make the decision and is trying to look at the bright side.

“It’s going to help me get better on the off-season since we have no sports I’m gonna work out so I’m a get better,” he said.



As a school that faces financial troubles, the decision to move online will have a financial impact.

“This costs us money you know there’s forgone revenue and very likely food and board and refunds that we’ll have to consider,” explained President Chrite.



But he said that was not considered when making the decision.

“Our decision is made completely independent of that and based on our health and wellness of our community,” he said.