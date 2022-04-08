Axiom-1 launch time: When the historic mission will liftoff

The countdown is on as four civilian astronauts are getting ready to make history – launching to the International Space Station on a SpaceX rocket for the Axiom-1 mission.

The crew will spend 10 days living and working on the International Space Station before returning to Earth.

"This mission really represents a significant milestone for our plans for the development of a sustainable LEO economy," NASA Commercial Low-Earth Orbit manager Angela Hart said.

People camping out at Jetty Park have come from all over the country, some coming all the way from Canada to see Friday's space launch.

"It’s one of those things, you could see it a million times, and it just gets better," said David Lane, visiting from New Hampshire.

The liftoff is scheduled for Friday at 11:17 a.m. ET from the Kennedy Space Center. So far weather is looking good with 90-percent favorable conditions.

Axiom Space has plans to build its own space station, starting with modules attached to the ISS. Eventually, the private station will separate and function independently. Axiom already has another crew of customers lined up to fly for Axiom Mission-2, and Hart said NASA will open up the possibility for more private astronaut missions later this year.

SpaceX Senior Director of human spaceflight Benji Reed said the company is honored to help Axiom in its endeavor to expand space access.

