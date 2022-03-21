Avalon Park clubhouse vandalized with racist graffiti

Orange County sheriff's deputies say someone vandalized a community clubhouse with racist graffiti and a possible threat about shooting up a local school.

At Timber Creek High School, extra security patrols were implemented on Monday after deputies say someone wrote about shooting up the school.

The principal sent out a message to parents, saying, "Today, I was made aware of vandalism on an Avalon community building that contained racist language, anti-Semitic symbols and a possible threat against our schools and administration."

According to investigators, racist graffiti with swastikas and Ku Klux Klan (KKK) references were also marked on the building along with the school threat. It’s now been painted over. Residents say it’s concerning.

"We call the office and everything but they can’t do nothing about it. They call police," said Marcello Cubella.

Resident Rudy Rivera added, "That’s no good because we try to make the best neighborhood for our kids. And things like that scare me. Scare everybody."

And if you know who vandalized the clubhouse call the Orange County Sheriffs Office or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

