'Avalanche of evictions' possible despite extension of eviction moratorium

The ban on evictions is extended until next month, but this time around, things will work a little differently.

The executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis has some changes in the language that make evictions possible, and lawmakers say some people are already getting evicted.

"It is creating a whole new avalanche of evictions to be processed," said State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando.

An avalanche of evictions: that's what lawmakers and county leaders fear will happen with the governor's extension of the eviction moratorium. It's confusing because an eviction moratorium means no evictions, but "in reality, the moratorium language was changed."

The governor put the moratorium in place in April and extended it last week through September 1. The change in the language now says those not impacted by the pandemic can be evicted, and those who have been impacted by the pandemic can also receive an eviction notice. They will have to prove they were impacted by COVID-19 and file a motion to stay in their home.